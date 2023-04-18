Interestingly, the most significant modification in the Altroz iCNG will be in its boot space, thanks to Tata Motors' innovative twin-cylinder CNG technology - a first in India. The technology was previously showcased by Tata at the Auto Expo. Unlike conventional CNG vehicles like Tiago and Tigor, which feature a large CNG cylinder taking up most of the boot space, the Altroz iCNG will have its CNG kit placed on a lower and flatter surface, allowing for more luggage space at the rear.