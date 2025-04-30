Tata Altroz facelift launching on May 22: Here’s everything we know so far

Tata Altroz is gearing up to give its long-overdue hatchback a major makeover. According to an HT Auto report, the Indian automaker is expected to debut the Altroz facelift on 22 May 2025. Notably, this update is anticipated to bring significant changes to the Baleno and i20 rival.

What all changes to expect? As per several media reports, the Tata Altroz is expected to come with several feature updates without receiving changes to the silhouette of the car. It is likely that the hatchback can get a new grille, tweaked bumpers, modified tailights, and headlamps.

Expected Interior Regarding the interior, the Altroz is likely to get a bigger infotainment system along with an upgraded user interface, an overhauled instrument console and an enhanced dashboard with air-con vents. Reportedly, the carmaker is expected to offer the ventilated seats, an electric sunroof, a revised seat upholstery, a 360-degree camera and wireless Apple CarPlay or Android Auto.

Technical specifications It is likely that the home-grown manufacturer could continue the same engine in the Altroz. The hatchback is powered by the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol and 1.2-litre turbo engine. It is noteworthy that the Altroz is the sole hatchback that offers both petrol and diesel choices to the customers in the segment. Tata Motors also offers the twin-cylinder CNG option with the hatchback, making it a compelling choice for buyers. Depending on the powertrain, the hatchback comes with a 5-speed manual transmission, a 6-speed manual transmission, and a DCT.