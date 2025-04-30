Hello User
Business News/ Auto News / Tata Altroz facelift launching on May 22: Here's everything we know so far

Tata Altroz facelift launching on May 22: Here's everything we know so far

Written By Govind Choudhary

The Tata Altroz facelift is anticipated on 22 May 2025, with updates including a new grille and upgraded interior features. It will maintain its current engine options and compete against the Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Hyundai i20, likely with a slight price increase.

Tata Altroz is gearing up to give its long-overdue hatchback a major makeover.

Tata Altroz is gearing up to give its long-overdue hatchback a major makeover. According to an HT Auto report, the Indian automaker is expected to debut the Altroz facelift on 22 May 2025. Notably, this update is anticipated to bring significant changes to the Baleno and i20 rival.

What all changes to expect?

As per several media reports, the Tata Altroz is expected to come with several feature updates without receiving changes to the silhouette of the car. It is likely that the hatchback can get a new grille, tweaked bumpers, modified tailights, and headlamps.

Expected Interior

Regarding the interior, the Altroz is likely to get a bigger infotainment system along with an upgraded user interface, an overhauled instrument console and an enhanced dashboard with air-con vents. Reportedly, the carmaker is expected to offer the ventilated seats, an electric sunroof, a revised seat upholstery, a 360-degree camera and wireless Apple CarPlay or Android Auto.

Technical specifications

It is likely that the home-grown manufacturer could continue the same engine in the Altroz. The hatchback is powered by the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol and 1.2-litre turbo engine. It is noteworthy that the Altroz is the sole hatchback that offers both petrol and diesel choices to the customers in the segment. Tata Motors also offers the twin-cylinder CNG option with the hatchback, making it a compelling choice for buyers. Depending on the powertrain, the hatchback comes with a 5-speed manual transmission, a 6-speed manual transmission, and a DCT.

Rivals

The Tata Altroz locks horns with Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Toyota Glanza and the Hyundai i20, since it belongs to the premium hatchback segment. To recall, the Racer edition of the Altroz went on sale last year, and it would be worth waiting to see whether it will receive any updates. As mentioned, the Altroz is overdue for a significant update. Therefore, it is expected to receive a marginal price hike.

