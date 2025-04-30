The Tata Altroz facelift is anticipated on 22 May 2025, with updates including a new grille and upgraded interior features. It will maintain its current engine options and compete against the Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Hyundai i20, likely with a slight price increase.

Tata Altroz is gearing up to give its long-overdue hatchback a major makeover. According to an HT Auto report, the Indian automaker is expected to debut the Altroz facelift on 22 May 2025. Notably, this update is anticipated to bring significant changes to the Baleno and i20 rival. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Expected Interior Regarding the interior, the Altroz is likely to get a bigger infotainment system along with an upgraded user interface, an overhauled instrument console and an enhanced dashboard with air-con vents. Reportedly, the carmaker is expected to offer the ventilated seats, an electric sunroof, a revised seat upholstery, a 360-degree camera and wireless Apple CarPlay or Android Auto. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Technical specifications It is likely that the home-grown manufacturer could continue the same engine in the Altroz. The hatchback is powered by the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol and 1.2-litre turbo engine. It is noteworthy that the Altroz is the sole hatchback that offers both petrol and diesel choices to the customers in the segment. Tata Motors also offers the twin-cylinder CNG option with the hatchback, making it a compelling choice for buyers. Depending on the powertrain, the hatchback comes with a 5-speed manual transmission, a 6-speed manual transmission, and a DCT.