Tata Altroz facelift set to debut tomorrow: Expected price, features and more

Tata Motors is all set to reveal the extensively revamped Altroz facelift on May 22, 2025. This marks the most substantial update for the premium hatchback since its launch in late 2019. While the overall shape of the car will remain unchanged, it is expected to feature major design tweaks and significant improvements to the interior.

Expected price In terms of pricing, the 2025 Altroz facelift is expected to start from around ₹7 lakh (ex-showroom), maintaining Tata’s tradition of competitive pricing. Once launched, the refreshed Altroz will renew its rivalry with other premium hatchbacks such as the Hyundai i20, Maruti Suzuki Baleno, and Toyota Glanza.

What to expect The exterior of the 2025 Altroz sees a noticeable transformation, aligning closely with Tata’s new design language observed on recent models such as the Harrier and Safari. Key changes include a new front fascia featuring twin-pod pixel-style LED headlamps, eyebrow-style LED DRLs, and a revised grille. The reworked front bumper now sports pronounced black inserts for a more aggressive look. At the rear, the Altroz facelift gets connected LED tail-lamps, thicker cladding on the boot-lid, and a redesigned bumper. New alloy wheel designs and flush-fitting door handles lend the hatchback a more contemporary appeal.

Inside, the cabin receives a comprehensive update. The facelifted Altroz adopts the new two-spoke steering wheel – complete with an illuminated Tata logo – borrowed from models like the Nexon and the upcoming Curvv. A 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system takes centre stage, paired with a fully digital instrument cluster that features the brand’s latest user interface. Tata has also introduced a new touch-based HVAC control panel, enhancing the premium feel of the cabin. Rear passengers will now benefit from added convenience thanks to integrated cupholders in the rear centre armrest.

Other notable features expected on the Altroz facelift include a 360-degree camera, air purifier, electric sunroof, and ventilated front seats. The updated model will be available across several trims – Smart, Pure, Pure S, Creative, Creative S, Accomplished, and Accomplished Plus S – offering a wide range of choices to suit varying customer preferences.