Tata Altroz Gold colour reintroduced; discounts on selected variants: Details

Tata Motors has also re-introduced the High Street Gold exterior shade. The four wheeler can now be had in Arcade Grey, Opera Blue, Downtown Red, Avenue White, Cosmo Black, and Harbour Blue options.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The automaker Tata has revised the variant line-up of the Altroz hatchback. Tata has discontinued four variants. It has added one new variant. Moreover, another variant which is pf hue colour has been added for the hatchback.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The automaker Tata has revised the variant line-up of the Altroz hatchback. Tata has discontinued four variants. It has added one new variant. Moreover, another variant which is pf hue colour has been added for the hatchback.
In terms of the petrol variants, the XZA (O) has been removed while XE, XZ Dark, and XZ (O) have been discontinued from the diesel version. Subsequently, a new XT Dark edition has been added to the mix. Moreover, Tata Motors has also re-introduced the High Street Gold exterior shade. The four wheeler can now be had in Arcade Grey, Opera Blue, Downtown Red, Avenue White, Cosmo Black, and Harbour Blue options.
In terms of the petrol variants, the XZA (O) has been removed while XE, XZ Dark, and XZ (O) have been discontinued from the diesel version. Subsequently, a new XT Dark edition has been added to the mix. Moreover, Tata Motors has also re-introduced the High Street Gold exterior shade. The four wheeler can now be had in Arcade Grey, Opera Blue, Downtown Red, Avenue White, Cosmo Black, and Harbour Blue options.
Talking about the engine capabilities, the Tata Altroz continues to be offered with three engine options. It comes with 1.2 litre naturally aspirated petrol, turbo-petrol, and 1.5 litre diesel engine. The four wheeler has transmission options on offer are a five speed manual and a DCT unit of which the latter is offered with a naturally aspirated powertrain.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Talking about the engine capabilities, the Tata Altroz continues to be offered with three engine options. It comes with 1.2 litre naturally aspirated petrol, turbo-petrol, and 1.5 litre diesel engine. The four wheeler has transmission options on offer are a five speed manual and a DCT unit of which the latter is offered with a naturally aspirated powertrain.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Meanwhile, Tata Motors has recently launched a new variant of Tigor iCNG. Dubbed as Tata Tigor XM iCNG model, it carries a price tag of ₹7,39,900. It is the third variant of Tata Tigor iCNG. It is currently offered in XZ and XZ+ variants. The new XM model is also the series most affordable one as it is ₹50,000 cheaper than the XZ trim.
Meanwhile, Tata Motors has recently launched a new variant of Tigor iCNG. Dubbed as Tata Tigor XM iCNG model, it carries a price tag of ₹7,39,900. It is the third variant of Tata Tigor iCNG. It is currently offered in XZ and XZ+ variants. The new XM model is also the series most affordable one as it is ₹50,000 cheaper than the XZ trim.
Launching the new XM trim, Tata said that the iCNG models have received a good response from the Indian market. iCNG vehicle range provides some relief from the rising fuel prices. Tata Tigor is the only sedan-style car that comes in all petrol, diesel as well as CNG variants in both Manual as well as Automatic transmissions.
Launching the new XM trim, Tata said that the iCNG models have received a good response from the Indian market. iCNG vehicle range provides some relief from the rising fuel prices. Tata Tigor is the only sedan-style car that comes in all petrol, diesel as well as CNG variants in both Manual as well as Automatic transmissions.
Commenting on the launch, Rajan Amba, Vice President, Sales, Marketing and Customer Care, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. said, “The Tigor has been an extremely special product for us and the addition of the iCNG variant has propelled our momentum further in the segment. Currently, more than 75% of the customer bookings of the Tigor are coming from the iCNG variant which is a testament to the robust demand of this technology in the Tigor portfolio."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Commenting on the launch, Rajan Amba, Vice President, Sales, Marketing and Customer Care, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. said, “The Tigor has been an extremely special product for us and the addition of the iCNG variant has propelled our momentum further in the segment. Currently, more than 75% of the customer bookings of the Tigor are coming from the iCNG variant which is a testament to the robust demand of this technology in the Tigor portfolio."