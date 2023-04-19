Tata Altroz iCNG bookings open now: Here’s how much you need to pay1 min read . Updated: 19 Apr 2023, 02:17 PM IST
- Tata Altroz iCNG will be available in four variants – XE, XM+, XZ and XZ+. It will be offered in four colour options -- Opera Blue, Downtown Red, Arcade Grey and Avenue White.
Tata Motors has announced that it has started accepting bookings for Tata Altroz iCNG. The hatchback was first unveiled at the Auto Expo 2023 in January 2023. Tata Altroz iCNG is claimed to come with the country’s first twin cylinder CNG technology.
