Tata Motors has announced that it has started accepting bookings for Tata Altroz iCNG. The hatchback was first unveiled at the Auto Expo 2023 in January 2023. Tata Altroz iCNG is claimed to come with the country’s first twin cylinder CNG technology.

How to book Tata Altroz iCNG

Customers can book the Tata Altroz iCNG at authorised Tata Motors dealerships across the country. They need to pay an upfront amount of ₹21,000.

The company says that the deliveries of Tata Altroz iCNG will begin in May, 2023.

Tata Altroz iCNG features

Tata Altroz iCNG will be available in four variants – XE, XM+, XZ and XZ+. It will be offered in four colour options -- Opera Blue, Downtown Red, Arcade Grey and Avenue White. The Altroz iCNG will also boast of aspirational features like leatherette seats, iRA connected car technology, cruise control, and automatic headlamps amongst others.

The hatchback comes with Innovative Twin Cylinder Technology with a total water capacity of 60 litres. Each cylinder has 30 litres capacity. The cylinder is placed below the luggage area so that customers can enjoy a large usable boot space.

Another feature on the Tata Altroz iCNG is the Single Advanced ECU. It ensures a seamless and jerk free drive experience while shifting from petrol to CNG mode or vice versa. There is also a Direct start in CNG mode which means that Altroz iCNG will start directly in CNG mode to ensure a hassle-free experience and no worries on switching the fuel mode.

For safety, the Altoz iCNG offers thermal incident protection, gas leak detection feature and micro switch to ensure the car is switched off at the time of refuelling. Tata is also giving a standard warranty of 3 year/ 100,000 km with the new model.