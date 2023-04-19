Tata Altroz iCNG bookings open now: Here’s how much you need to pay

Another feature on the Tata Altroz iCNG is the Single Advanced ECU. It ensures a seamless and jerk free drive experience while shifting from petrol to CNG mode or vice versa. There is also a Direct start in CNG mode which means that Altroz iCNG will start directly in CNG mode to ensure a hassle-free experience and no worries on switching the fuel mode.

