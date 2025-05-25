Explore
Tata Altroz received an updated avatar earlier this week. The new Tata Altroz has been launched at an introductory price, ranging between 6.89 lakh and 11.29 lakh (ex-showroom). The premium hatchback incorporates a plethora of updates across the exterior and inside the cabin. With the launch of this model, Tata Motors is betting big on Altroz to bounce back in the hatchback segment in the country, which has traditionally been known as the backbone of the Indian passenger vehicle market.

The new Tata Altroz is available in both petrol and diesel engine options, while there is a petrol-CNG bi-fuel powertrain as well. The transmission choices include a manual gearbox, a dual-clutch automatic unit, as well as an AMT. With the AMT, the automaker is trying to attract first-time car buyers.

(Also read: Upcoming cars in India)

The premium hatchback space in the Indian market currently has models like Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Hyundai i20 and Baleno's rebadged iteration, Toyota Glanza, alongside the Altroz. If you are planning to buy the Tata Altroz, here are your other options.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno is the bestselling premium hatchback in the Indian market that comes available at a price range of 6.70 lakh and 9.92 lakh (ex-showroom). The Maruti Suzuki Baleno is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine, which is available with transmission choices including a five-speed manual gearbox and an AMT. There is a petrol-CNG bi-fuel powertrain on offer as well.

Hyundai i20

The Hyundai i20 is another bestseller in the Indian passenger vehicle market. This premium hatchback comes with a sharp and stylish design and a plethora of upmarket features. Powering the Hyundai i20 is a 1.2-litre Kappa petrol engine. Transmission options for the car include a five-speed manual gearbox and an IVT. It is priced between 7.04 lakh and 11.25 lakh (ex-showroom).

Toyota Glanza

Toyota Glanza is basically a rebadged iteration of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno. It comes priced between 6.90 lakh and 10 lakh (ex-showroom). The Toyota Glanza shares its components and features with the Maruti Suzuki Baleno. Like the Baleno, the Glanza too draws power from the same 1.2-litre engine.
