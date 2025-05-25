Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499
Business News/ Auto News / Tata Altroz in mind? What are the other options you have

Tata Altroz in mind? What are the other options you have

1 min read . 12:45 PM IST
Mainak Das

Tata Altroz competes with rivals like Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Hyundai i20 and Toyota Glanza.

Personalised Offers on
Tata Altroz
Check Offers
Tata Altroz competes with rivals like Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Hyundai i20 and Toyota Glanza.

Tata Altroz received an updated avatar earlier this week. The new Tata Altroz has been launched at an introductory price, ranging between 6.89 lakh and 11.29 lakh (ex-showroom). The premium hatchback incorporates a plethora of updates across the exterior and inside the cabin. With the launch of this model, Tata Motors is betting big on Altroz to bounce back in the hatchback segment in the country, which has traditionally been known as the backbone of the Indian passenger vehicle market.

The new Tata Altroz is available in both petrol and diesel engine options, while there is a petrol-CNG bi-fuel powertrain as well. The transmission choices include a manual gearbox, a dual-clutch automatic unit, as well as an AMT. With the AMT, the automaker is trying to attract first-time car buyers.

(Also read: Upcoming cars in India)

The premium hatchback space in the Indian market currently has models like Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Hyundai i20 and Baleno's rebadged iteration, Toyota Glanza, alongside the Altroz. If you are planning to buy the Tata Altroz, here are your other options.

1

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno is the bestselling premium hatchback in the Indian market that comes available at a price range of 6.70 lakh and 9.92 lakh (ex-showroom). The Maruti Suzuki Baleno is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine, which is available with transmission choices including a five-speed manual gearbox and an AMT. There is a petrol-CNG bi-fuel powertrain on offer as well.

2

Hyundai i20

The Hyundai i20 is another bestseller in the Indian passenger vehicle market. This premium hatchback comes with a sharp and stylish design and a plethora of upmarket features. Powering the Hyundai i20 is a 1.2-litre Kappa petrol engine. Transmission options for the car include a five-speed manual gearbox and an IVT. It is priced between 7.04 lakh and 11.25 lakh (ex-showroom).

Check similar cars

Find more cars

Tata Altroz

₹ 6.89 - 11.49 Lakhs

Offers Expiring soon

Check Offers
3

Toyota Glanza

Toyota Glanza is basically a rebadged iteration of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno. It comes priced between 6.90 lakh and 10 lakh (ex-showroom). The Toyota Glanza shares its components and features with the Maruti Suzuki Baleno. Like the Baleno, the Glanza too draws power from the same 1.2-litre engine.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Tata Altroz

Working as a journalist and content producer with over 14 years of experience in both print and web media. Passion for cars started with collecting die-cast models in childhood and lately, that converted into writing about cars and all other types of automobiles. Enthusiastic about new technologies being introduced to the world of automobiles.
Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.