Tata Altroz received an updated avatar earlier this week. The new Tata Altroz has been launched at an introductory price, ranging between ₹6.89 lakh and ₹11.29 lakh (ex-showroom). The premium hatchback incorporates a plethora of updates across the exterior and inside the cabin. With the launch of this model, Tata Motors is betting big on Altroz to bounce back in the hatchback segment in the country, which has traditionally been known as the backbone of the Indian passenger vehicle market.

The new Tata Altroz is available in both petrol and diesel engine options, while there is a petrol-CNG bi-fuel powertrain as well. The transmission choices include a manual gearbox, a dual-clutch automatic unit, as well as an AMT. With the AMT, the automaker is trying to attract first-time car buyers.

The premium hatchback space in the Indian market currently has models like Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Hyundai i20 and Baleno's rebadged iteration, Toyota Glanza, alongside the Altroz. If you are planning to buy the Tata Altroz, here are your other options.