Tata Altroz in your garage? Key genuine accessories you can buy

Tata Altroz is one of the most popular and bestselling hatchbacks in India. The premium hatchback is pitted against rivals like Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Hyundai i20. The Altroz comes with a stylish design, packs a wide range of upmarket features, a Bharat NCAP five-star rating, and a punchy powertrain. Priced between ₹630,390 and ₹10,51,190 (ex-showroom), the premium hatchback is one of the most desired cars in the country.
In its stock version, the Tata Altroz is quite impressive and appealing. With a range of genuine accessories on offer from Tata Motors, the Altroz can become further appealing to customers.
If you are planning to accessorise the Tata Altroz with a host of genuine accessories, here is a quick and comprehensive list.
Tata Motors offers a wide range of accessories for the Altroz. These genuine Tata accessories for the Altro premium hatch can be divided into three major segments: exterior, interior and safety. Some of the accessories are designed to enhance the visual appeal of the car, while others are meant to add more protection to the car. The interior accessories are meant to add more aesthetic value as well as ramp up the occupant comfort and convenience.