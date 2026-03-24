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Tata Altroz in your garage? Key genuine accessories you can buy

If you are planning to accessorise Tata Altroz, here is a quick and comprehensive list of key genuine accessories for the premium hatchback.

Mainak Das
Updated24 Mar 2026, 12:08 PM IST
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With a range of genuine accessories on offer from Tata Motors, the Altroz can become further appealing to customers.
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With a range of genuine accessories on offer from Tata Motors, the Altroz can become further appealing to customers.
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Tata Altroz is one of the most popular and bestselling hatchbacks in India. The premium hatchback is pitted against rivals like Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Hyundai i20. The Altroz comes with a stylish design, packs a wide range of upmarket features, a Bharat NCAP five-star rating, and a punchy powertrain. Priced between 630,390 and 10,51,190 (ex-showroom), the premium hatchback is one of the most desired cars in the country.

In its stock version, the Tata Altroz is quite impressive and appealing. With a range of genuine accessories on offer from Tata Motors, the Altroz can become further appealing to customers.

If you are planning to accessorise the Tata Altroz with a host of genuine accessories, here is a quick and comprehensive list.

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(Also read: ⁠Booked Tata Altroz? Here’s your complete monthly EMI calculation)

Tata Altroz: Genuine accessories you can buy

Tata Altroz: Key geneuine accessories to buy
ExteriorPriceInteriorPriceSafetyPrice
Chrome humanity line 1,999 - 2,299Puddle lamp 1,198 - 3,999Front parking sensors 3,699
Stylish body side moulding 2,488Scuff plate 1,599 - 2,999TPMS 8,099
Chrome fog lamp + Reflector garnish 2,499 - 2,999Parcel tray 1,658Dashcam (Front + Rear) 14,999
Classy door visor 2,765Steering wheel cover 598Digital video recorder 27,999
Chrome tail lamp garnish 2,299 - 2999Ventilated seat + Massager 6,452
Chrome garnish window frame kit 2,949Seat cover 7,999
Machine cut alloy wheels 9,218Floor mats 1,382 - 6,999
Door edge guard 276 - 460Ambient mood lighting 5,530
Chrome show grille 1,699 - 1,999Auto dimming IRVM 8,299
Chrome tailgate glass garnish 1,399
Mud flap 737

Tata Motors offers a wide range of accessories for the Altroz. These genuine Tata accessories for the Altro premium hatch can be divided into three major segments: exterior, interior and safety. Some of the accessories are designed to enhance the visual appeal of the car, while others are meant to add more protection to the car. The interior accessories are meant to add more aesthetic value as well as ramp up the occupant comfort and convenience.

About the Author

Mainak Das

Working as a journalist and content producer with over 14 years of experience in both print and web media. Passion for cars started with collecting di...Read More

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