Tata Altroz Racer launched in India, starting at ₹9.49 lakh: Turbo power, dual-tone colors, and more
Tata Motors has introduced the new Altroz Racer in India, with prices beginning at ₹9.49 lakh and reaching up to ₹10.99 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom). The Altroz Racer is a more performance-focused variant of the Altroz turbo petrol, featuring sporty visual enhancements to boost its appeal. Prospective buyers can now book the Altroz Racer for a token amount of ₹21,000.