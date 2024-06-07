Tata Motors has introduced the new Altroz Racer in India, with prices beginning at ₹9.49 lakh and reaching up to ₹10.99 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom). The Altroz Racer is a more performance-focused variant of the Altroz turbo petrol, featuring sporty visual enhancements to boost its appeal. Prospective buyers can now book the Altroz Racer for a token amount of ₹21,000.

Alongside this launch, Tata has also enhanced select variants of the standard Altroz with additional features.

The standout feature of the Tata Altroz Racer is its new 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine, sourced from the Tata Nexon. This engine produces 118 bhp and 170 Nm of peak torque, and is exclusively available with a 6-speed manual transmission.

There is no automatic transmission option. Tata also notes that the Racer model boasts a sportier exhaust note compared to the standard variants.

The Tata Altroz Racer showcases several aesthetic upgrades, including a blacked-out bonnet and roof, creating a dual-tone paint scheme. The car features twin white stripes running across the bonnet, roof, and boot. Additional design elements include a 'Racer' badge on the fender and new alloy wheels, enhancing its sporty look. The Altroz Racer is offered in three dual-tone colors: Atomic Orange, Avenue White, and Pure Grey.

Inside, the cabin features a blacked-out theme with orange accents, black leatherette upholstery with contrast stitching, and twin stripes. While the dashboard remains unchanged, the model includes a range of features such as an electric sunroof, a digital instrument console, ventilated front seats, cruise control, and a 360-degree camera.

The Tata Altroz Racer is set to compete primarily with the Hyundai i20 N Line in its segment, offering a more affordable entry-level trim priced approximately ₹50,000 less than the i20 N Line, which ranges from ₹10 lakh to ₹12.52 lakh (ex-showroom).

TATA MOTORS More Information

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!