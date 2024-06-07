Hello User
Tata Altroz Racer launched in India, starting at ₹9.49 lakh: Turbo power, dual-tone colors, and more

Livemint

  • Tata Motors has launched the Altroz Racer in India, priced between 9.49 lakh and 10.99 lakh. Featuring a 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine with 118 bhp, sporty aesthetics, and enhanced features.

The Tata Altroz Racer showcases several aesthetic upgrades, including a blacked-out bonnet and roof, creating a dual-tone paint scheme.

Tata Motors has introduced the new Altroz Racer in India, with prices beginning at 9.49 lakh and reaching up to 10.99 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom). The Altroz Racer is a more performance-focused variant of the Altroz turbo petrol, featuring sporty visual enhancements to boost its appeal. Prospective buyers can now book the Altroz Racer for a token amount of 21,000.

Alongside this launch, Tata has also enhanced select variants of the standard Altroz with additional features.

The standout feature of the Tata Altroz Racer is its new 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine, sourced from the Tata Nexon. This engine produces 118 bhp and 170 Nm of peak torque, and is exclusively available with a 6-speed manual transmission.

There is no automatic transmission option. Tata also notes that the Racer model boasts a sportier exhaust note compared to the standard variants.

The Tata Altroz Racer showcases several aesthetic upgrades, including a blacked-out bonnet and roof, creating a dual-tone paint scheme. The car features twin white stripes running across the bonnet, roof, and boot. Additional design elements include a 'Racer' badge on the fender and new alloy wheels, enhancing its sporty look. The Altroz Racer is offered in three dual-tone colors: Atomic Orange, Avenue White, and Pure Grey.

Inside, the cabin features a blacked-out theme with orange accents, black leatherette upholstery with contrast stitching, and twin stripes. While the dashboard remains unchanged, the model includes a range of features such as an electric sunroof, a digital instrument console, ventilated front seats, cruise control, and a 360-degree camera.

The Tata Altroz Racer is set to compete primarily with the Hyundai i20 N Line in its segment, offering a more affordable entry-level trim priced approximately 50,000 less than the i20 N Line, which ranges from 10 lakh to 12.52 lakh (ex-showroom).

