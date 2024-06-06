Explore
Tata Altroz Racer to launch tomorrow: All we know so far
BackBack

Tata Altroz Racer to launch tomorrow: All we know so far

Livemint

Tata Motors will launch the Altroz Racer in India on June 7, 2024. It is expected to be priced between ₹9.5-12 lakh, the performance-oriented hatchback features a 1.2-liter turbo petrol engine, upgraded suspension, and sporty design elements. It will compete with the Hyundai i20 N Line and others.

Tata Altroz Racer editionPremium
Tata Altroz Racer edition

Tata Motors is gearing up to introduce the Altroz Racer to the Indian market tomorrow, June 7, 2024. Pre-orders have commenced at dealerships for a booking amount of 21,000, with the official pricing set to be revealed at the launch event, reported HT Auto.

In India, the standard Tata Altroz is currently priced between 6.64 lakh and 10.79 lakh. Given Tata Motors' strategy of competitive pricing, the Altroz Racer is expected to fall within the 9.5-12 lakh range, added the publication. 

The Altroz Racer features several enhancements both visually and performance-wise to distinguish it from the standard model. It will be powered by a 1.2-liter turbocharged petrol engine, similar to the one used in the Tata Nexon, generating 118 bhp and 170 Nm of torque. Transmission options are expected to include a 6-speed manual and a dual-clutch automatic (DCT). The suspension system will likely be upgraded for improved handling, and the braking system will be enhanced to manage the increased power.

Reportedly, the Altroz Racer will sport a variety of visual upgrades to emphasize its sporty character. The production model will closely resemble the concept, featuring a dual-tone paint scheme with a blacked-out bonnet and roof. Additionally, twin white stripes will run across the bonnet, roof, and boot. Customers can choose from three dual-tone color options: Atomic Orange, Avenue White, and Pure Grey. The car will also showcase a ‘Racer’ badge on the fender and new alloy wheels to enhance its sporty appeal.

Inside, the Altroz Racer's cabin will be updated with a black theme complemented by orange accents, black leatherette upholstery with contrast stitching, and twin stripes. The dashboard layout will remain the same but will include premium features such as a fully digital instrument cluster, ventilated front seats, cruise control, a 360-degree camera, and an electric sunroof.

The Altroz Racer will primarily challenge the Hyundai i20 N Line in the performance hatchback segment. With the discontinuation of models like the Volkswagen Polo and Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS, the Altroz Racer faces limited direct competition. However, it will also contend with the Maruti Suzuki Fronx and the upcoming Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor, both featuring 1.0-liter turbocharged petrol engines.

 

Published: 06 Jun 2024, 10:58 PM IST
