Tata Altroz Racer to launch tomorrow: All we know so far
Tata Motors will launch the Altroz Racer in India on June 7, 2024. It is expected to be priced between ₹9.5-12 lakh, the performance-oriented hatchback features a 1.2-liter turbo petrol engine, upgraded suspension, and sporty design elements. It will compete with the Hyundai i20 N Line and others.
Tata Motors is gearing up to introduce the Altroz Racer to the Indian market tomorrow, June 7, 2024. Pre-orders have commenced at dealerships for a booking amount of ₹21,000, with the official pricing set to be revealed at the launch event, reported HT Auto.