Tata Altroz Racer unveiled at Auto Expo 2023

Tata Motors has showcased its Tata Altroz Racer, an iteration of a sporty hatchback at the Auto Expo 2023. The Altroz Racer gets cosmetic as well as feature upgrades which includes styling changes and a new infotainment system. This hatchback is said to rival Hyundai i20N Line if launched in the country here.
The Tata Altroz Racer comes in a red and black dual-tone paint scheme. Its bonnet, ORVMs and roof are blacked out with white stripes which runs in between and reminds of the new Tata logo showcased on the Avinya concept. The alloy wheels on the hatchback get the gloss black finish to further improve the looks.
In terms of interiors, the cabin has witnessed a major update with an all-black colour scheme and a new larger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The new unit steps in place of the 8-inch unit visible on the current car and looks much clearer. It also gets a digital instrument console with an MID unit that replaces the semi-digit unit on the current version. The Altroz Racer also comes with ventilated front seats, voice-activated electric sunroof, wireless phone charging and an air purifier.
Speaking of powertrain, the racer is powered by a 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine borrowed from the Nexon. The motor can churn out 120 bhp and 170 Nm of peak torque, paired with a six-speed manual gearbox. The automaker has not yet announced its plans to launch the racer edition. The enhanced equipped hatchback will also rival Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Toyota Glanza and others in the segment.
Meanwhile, Tata Motors brought to light its electric prowess on the first day of Auto Expo 2023 edition. The company unveiled its concept EV - Avinya for the first time. It also introduced Tata Harrier EV and Tata Sierra EV along with CNG models of Tata Punch and Tata Altroz. Let’s take a look
The automaker showcased the Tata Curvv ICE concept at the 2023 Auto Expo. The vehicle, Tata Motors, said will officially be launched in the markets in 2024.Tata Curvv is said to come with ‘the toughness and durability of an SUV’. It features the sleek design of a coupe, the company says.
