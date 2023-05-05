Tata Altroz, Safari, Harrier, Tiago and more now get discount up to this much. Check offer details4 min read . Updated: 05 May 2023, 02:45 PM IST
These discounts include consumer scheme benefits, exchange bonuses, and corporate benefits, which customers can avail of when purchasing the Tiago, Tigor, Altroz, Harrier, and Safari.
Tata Motors has announced discounts and benefits for May 2023 on certain car models and SUVs. These include consumer scheme benefits, exchange bonuses, and corporate benefits, which customers can avail of when purchasing the Tiago, Tigor, Altroz, Harrier, and Safari. However, the company has decided not to offer any benefits on the Punch and Nexon SUVs, as well as on any of its electric vehicles.
