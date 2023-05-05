Tata Motors has announced discounts and benefits for May 2023 on certain car models and SUVs. These include consumer scheme benefits, exchange bonuses, and corporate benefits, which customers can avail of when purchasing the Tiago, Tigor, Altroz, Harrier, and Safari. However, the company has decided not to offer any benefits on the Punch and Nexon SUVs, as well as on any of its electric vehicles.

This May, customers can enjoy maximum benefits of up to ₹35,000 on Tata's flagship SUVs, the Harrier and the Safari. Both models come with an exchange discount of ₹25,000 and a corporate discount of up to ₹10,000, which are available on all variants. However, there are no consumer benefit schemes offered on either of these SUVs.

The Safari is exclusively powered by a 2.0-liter diesel engine producing 170 horsepower, available with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission. This SUV offers excellent on-road presence, third-row seating space, and impressive performance and dynamics. It competes with other SUVs such as the Hyundai Alcazar, MG Hector Plus, and Mahindra XUV700. The Harrier shares its powertrain and underpinnings with the Safari, and offers ample interior space and solid construction. It rivals SUVs like the MG Hector and 5-seater XUV700. The Safari is currently priced between ₹15.65 lakh to 25.02 lakh, while the Harrier is priced between ₹15 lakh to 24.07 lakh.

This month, Tata Motors is offering benefits worth up to ₹33,000 on the Tigor. The petrol-AMT and CNG variants come with a consumer scheme benefit of ₹15,000 and an exchange discount of ₹10,000, which totals up to ₹25,000 for the automatic and CNG variants. The petrol-MT variants, on the other hand, have a consumer scheme benefit of ₹20,000, adding up to a total of ₹30,000. Only the petrol versions of the Tigor are eligible for an additional corporate discount of ₹3,000.

The Tigor is equipped with an 86hp, 1.2-liter petrol engine, paired with either a 5-speed manual or an AMT gearbox. It also has a CNG variant with a 70hp output, which comes with a 5-speed manual transmission. The Tigor competes with other compact sedans such as the Honda Amaze, Maruti Suzuki Dzire, and Hyundai Aura. Its current price ranges between ₹6.30 lakh to 8.90 lakh.

The Tiago is currently available with maximum benefits of up to ₹30,000, which includes a consumer scheme benefit of ₹15,000 and an exchange discount of ₹10,000 on most of its variants. The XT, XT Rhythm, NRG manual, and XZ+ petrol variants have an additional consumer benefit of ₹20,000, taking the total benefits up to ₹30,000. On the other hand, the CNG variants have a consumer scheme benefit of ₹10,000, resulting in total benefits of ₹20,000 for these variants. Moreover, the CNG variants of the Tiago are eligible for corporate discounts of up to ₹5,000.

As a hatchback sibling to the Tigor sedan, the Tiago shares the same powertrain options. It competes with other hatchbacks such as the Maruti Suzuki Swift, Maruti Suzuki Ignis, and the recently facelifted Hyundai Grand i10 Nios. Its current price ranges between ₹5.60 lakh to 8.11 lakh.

Tata Motors is offering benefits worth up to ₹28,000 on the Altroz hatchback this month, including a consumer benefit scheme of ₹10,000-15,000 and an exchange discount of ₹10,000 on select variants. The petrol-MT variant has a consumer benefit scheme of ₹10,000, while the petrol-DCT and diesel variants have a consumer benefit scheme of ₹15,000, resulting in total benefits of ₹20,000 and ₹25,000, respectively. Additionally, all versions of the Altroz are eligible for up to ₹3,000 corporate discounts.

The Altroz comes with three engine options: an 86hp, 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol, a 90hp, 1.5-litre diesel, and a 110hp, 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine, all paired with a 5-speed manual transmission. The naturally aspirated petrol engine also has the option of a 6-speed dual-clutch automatic. The Altroz competes with the Hyundai i20, Toyota Glanza, and Maruti Suzuki Baleno in the premium hatchback segment. Prices for the Altroz currently range between ₹6.60 lakh-10.50 lakh, ex-showroom, Delhi.