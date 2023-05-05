Tata Tiago

The Tiago is currently available with maximum benefits of up to ₹30,000, which includes a consumer scheme benefit of ₹15,000 and an exchange discount of ₹10,000 on most of its variants. The XT, XT Rhythm, NRG manual, and XZ+ petrol variants have an additional consumer benefit of ₹20,000, taking the total benefits up to ₹30,000. On the other hand, the CNG variants have a consumer scheme benefit of ₹10,000, resulting in total benefits of ₹20,000 for these variants. Moreover, the CNG variants of the Tiago are eligible for corporate discounts of up to ₹5,000.