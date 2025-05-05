Tata Altroz to Maruti Suzuki Baleno: India's premium hatchback segment gearing up for major makeover1 min read . Updated: 05 May 2025, 10:45 AM IST
Tata Altroz and Maruti Suzuki Baleno are ready to receive facelift in the coming months.
The premium hatchback segment in the Indian market is not a populated one, but it has some interesting products. One of them is the Tata Altroz, which competes with the segment-leading Maruti Suzuki Baleno. Tata Motors is now working on an updated iteration of the Altroz that is slated to launch in India on May 22.
Tata Motors has already teased the Altroz facelift on its social media channels, giving us an idea about the upcoming model. Following it will be a facelifted iteration of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, which is expected to launch in the country later this year.
With the arrival of the Tata Altroz facelift and Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift, the premium hatchback segment in the Indian passenger vehicle market will get a boost, especially at a time when the hatchbacks and sedans are witnessing shrinking market share owing to the rapidly rising demand and sales numbers of SUVs and crossovers across India, keeping pace with the global trend.
Tata Altroz facelift
Tata Altroz facelift has been teased multiple times. It will get a revamped front and rear profile owing to twin-barrel LED headlamps, updated bumpers, sleek LED strip connecting the taillights. Also, there will be new alloy wheels. Inside the cabin, the Altroz facelift is expected to come with a new touchscreen infotainment system, revised instrument cluster, updated seats and upholstery and more advanced features. On the powertrain front, there would same engine and transmission choices as the current Altroz.
Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno is the bestselling premium hatchback in India. The Maruti Suzuki Baleno is expected to receive a facelift later this year, possibly in the second half of 2025. It would come with an updated design philosophy and more features at the exterior, while inside the cabin, there would be a more upmarket vibe. Expect the powertrain choices to remain unchanged, though.
Toyota Glanza
Toyota Glanza is basically a rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno. Expect the Glanza to receive a facelifted version soon after the Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift is launched later this year. Since the Glanza shares all its components with Baleno, expect it to continue the trend in facelifted edition as well.