The premium hatchback segment in the Indian market is not a populated one, but it has some interesting products. One of them is the Tata Altroz, which competes with the segment-leading Maruti Suzuki Baleno. Tata Motors is now working on an updated iteration of the Altroz that is slated to launch in India on May 22.

Tata Motors has already teased the Altroz facelift on its social media channels, giving us an idea about the upcoming model. Following it will be a facelifted iteration of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, which is expected to launch in the country later this year.

With the arrival of the Tata Altroz facelift and Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift, the premium hatchback segment in the Indian passenger vehicle market will get a boost, especially at a time when the hatchbacks and sedans are witnessing shrinking market share owing to the rapidly rising demand and sales numbers of SUVs and crossovers across India, keeping pace with the global trend.