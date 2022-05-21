Tata announces the winner of Tata Punch Kaziranga Edition

Rajan Amba, Vice President, Sales, Marketing and Customer Care, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. said, “We are delighted to announce Mr. Ameen Khan as the winner of our Tata Punch – Kaziranga Edition auction and we thank him for his generous contribution, which in turn will be used for a cause we deeply believe in. At Tata Motors, we are committed to help preserve the astonishing biodiversity of our country, a pledge we have endeavoured to meet, by consistently working on our offerings, our engagement with various stakeholders as well as through various initiatives. With the proceeds going towards ensuring the ongoing conservation and well-being of the Kaziranga National Park, we have taken yet another step towards this promise. I congratulate Mr. Khan for his brand new Tata Punch and thank him again for recognizing our efforts and playing an active role in safeguarding our mighty national parks."