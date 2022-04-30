OPEN APP

Tata Avinya pure electric concept: In pictures

6 Photos . Updated: 30 Apr 2022, 03:19 PM IST Livemint
  • Tata Avinya is a product which combines the essence of a premium hatch to the luxuries and versatility of an SUV and the roominess and functionality of an MPV
Tata Avinya pure electric concept car.
1/6Tata Avinya pure electric concept car.
The Avinya Concept is based on Pure EV GEN 3 Architecture that offers this concept with a flexible design while boasting of next generation connectivity, advanced driver assistance systems and enhanced performance and efficiency.
2/6The Avinya Concept is based on Pure EV GEN 3 Architecture that offers this concept with a flexible design while boasting of next generation connectivity, advanced driver assistance systems and enhanced performance and efficiency.
Use of light-weight materials, and optimized structure for an EV only powertrain with enabled appropriate stiffness, helps minimize the overall mass, leading to good weight management.
3/6Use of light-weight materials, and optimized structure for an EV only powertrain with enabled appropriate stiffness, helps minimize the overall mass, leading to good weight management.
The battery used will support an ultra-fast charge capability, in line with the infrastructure evolution, pumping a minimum 500 kms range in under 30 minutes.
4/6The battery used will support an ultra-fast charge capability, in line with the infrastructure evolution, pumping a minimum 500 kms range in under 30 minutes.
A significant highlight on the front and the rear of the vehicle is the new identity. This new identity as a part of the DRL is a subtle nod to our commitment to enhance the quality of life and is a pivotal step in the evolution of EVs.
5/6A significant highlight on the front and the rear of the vehicle is the new identity. This new identity as a part of the DRL is a subtle nod to our commitment to enhance the quality of life and is a pivotal step in the evolution of EVs.
From the skydome that enhances the overall sense of space and natural light to the functional console inspired steering wheel, to the voice activated systems for a deeper interface for all its passengers, to the sustainable materials being used.
6/6From the skydome that enhances the overall sense of space and natural light to the functional console inspired steering wheel, to the voice activated systems for a deeper interface for all its passengers, to the sustainable materials being used.
OTHER GALLERIES
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout