Tata Avinya pure electric concept: In pictures
6 Photos
. Updated: 30 Apr 2022, 03:19 PM IST Livemint
Tata Avinya is a product which combines the essence of a premium hatch to the luxuries and versatility of an SUV and the roominess and functionality of an MPV
1/6Tata Avinya pure electric concept car.
2/6The Avinya Concept is based on Pure EV GEN 3 Architecture that offers this concept with a flexible design while boasting of next generation connectivity, advanced driver assistance systems and enhanced performance and efficiency.
3/6Use of light-weight materials, and optimized structure for an EV only powertrain with enabled appropriate stiffness, helps minimize the overall mass, leading to good weight management.
4/6The battery used will support an ultra-fast charge capability, in line with the infrastructure evolution, pumping a minimum 500 kms range in under 30 minutes.
5/6A significant highlight on the front and the rear of the vehicle is the new identity. This new identity as a part of the DRL is a subtle nod to our commitment to enhance the quality of life and is a pivotal step in the evolution of EVs.
6/6From the skydome that enhances the overall sense of space and natural light to the functional console inspired steering wheel, to the voice activated systems for a deeper interface for all its passengers, to the sustainable materials being used.
