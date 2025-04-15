Tata Curvv and Tata Curvv EV Dark Edition: 5 key highlights you should know

Tata Motors recently introduced the new Dark Editions of the Curvv and Curvv EV SUVs in India starting at ₹16.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Including these two, Tata now has total of seven dark edition models in its portfolio, including the Tata Nexon Dark Edition, Tata Nexon EV Dark Edition, Tata Harrier Dark Edition, Tata Safari Dark Edition and the Tata Altroz Dark Edition.

Take a look at what the latest Tata Curvv and Tata Curvv EV Dark Editions feature: