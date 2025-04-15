Tata Curvv and Tata Curvv EV Dark Edition: 5 key highlights you should know

Tata Motors recently introduced the new Dark Editions of the Curvv and Curvv EV SUVs in India starting at ₹16.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Including these two, Tata now has total of seven dark edition models in its portfolio, including the Tata Nexon Dark Edition, Tata Nexon EV Dark Edition, Tata Harrier Dark Edition, Tata Safari Dark Edition and the Tata Altroz Dark Edition.
Take a look at what the latest Tata Curvv and Tata Curvv EV Dark Editions feature:
Exterior
The Dark Edition variants offer only cosmetic enhancements, with no performance changes in either of the coupe-SUVs. Both models sport a Carbon Black color scheme, providing an edgier appearance thanks to their blacked-out front and rear bumpers, unique badging, and 18-inch custom dark alloy wheels featuring aero inserts. Additionally, both Dark Editions come with #DARK badging on the front fenders, highlighting their special status.
Interior
The all-black theme continues inside, although the overall interior design mirrors that of the standard Curvv and Curvv EV models. The interior is outfitted with black leatherette, while the headrests feature embossed #DARK lettering. The dashboard, center console, and door trims are all coated in black with piano black accents and blue ambient lighting.
Features
The features in the dark edition models remain unchanged from their standard versions. The Tata Curvv and Curvv EV Dark Edition are equipped with a 12.30-inch infotainment display supporting wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, and ventilated front-row seats. Passengers can also enjoy a panoramic sunroof, wireless charging, dual-zone automatic climate control, and a nine-speaker JBL sound system.
Engine and performance
The Tata Curvv Dark Edition is available with either a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine or a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The Hyperion GDi turbo-petrol engine delivers 118 bhp and 170 Nm of torque, while the Kryojet diesel engine produces 116 bhp and 260 Nm of torque. Both engines can be paired with a six-speed manual gearbox or a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic.
Battery and range
The Curvv EV Dark Edition is available in Empowered +A form with a 55 kWh battery pack, powering a single electric motor system that generates 165 bhp and 215 Nm of torque, with a claimed range of 502 km on a single charge.
Pricing and variants
The Tata Curvv Dark Edition comes at an additional cost of ₹32,000 compared to its standard counterparts. Pricing starts at ₹16.49 lakh (ex-showroom) for the 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine with a manual transmission in the Accomplished S trim. The top-of-the-line Curvv Dark Edition features a 1.5-litre diesel engine with a seven-speed DSG, priced at ₹19.52 lakh (ex-showroom). Tata Motors offers the Curvv EV Dark Edition in Empowered +A trim for ₹22.24 lakh (ex-showroom).