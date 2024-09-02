Tata Curvv Coupe SUV launched in India, starting at ₹10 lakhs: Features, variants and other details
Indian automaker Tata Motors has launched the Curvv Coupe SUV in the Indian market, with pricing starting at ₹9.99 lakh and going up to ₹17.69 lakh, ex-showroom. These introductory prices are valid for bookings made until October 31, 2024. The Curvv, positioned as a competitor to the Hyundai Creta, is available in eight distinct variants and six color options.