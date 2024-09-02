Tata Motors launches the Curvv coupe SUV in India, starting at ₹ 9,99,990 for the petrol variant. It offers eight variants and six color options.

Indian automaker Tata Motors has launched the Curvv Coupe SUV in the Indian market, with pricing starting at ₹9.99 lakh and going up to ₹17.69 lakh, ex-showroom. These introductory prices are valid for bookings made until October 31, 2024. The Curvv, positioned as a competitor to the Hyundai Creta, is available in eight distinct variants and six color options.

Variants and Design The Tata Curvv is presented in four primary trim levels: Smart, Pure, Creative, and Accomplished, with further sub-variants available. Notably, this marks the Curvv as the 11th entrant in the competitive compact SUV segment.

Built on Tata Motors' new ATLAS platform, the Curvv differentiates itself from the Curvv EV in several ways. The Curvv features a front grille with air vents for engine cooling, and a uniquely designed air dam. Additionally, the 18-inch alloy wheels on the Curvv differ from the EV variant, which prioritizes aerodynamic efficiency to maximize range.

At the rear, the Curvv features distinct 'Curvv' branding, unlike the 'Curvv.EV' seen on the electric version. Despite these differences, the two models share some similarities, such as the coupe-style SUV body and flush door handles.

Interior and Features Inside, the Curvv continues to distinguish itself with a dual-tone burgundy and black interior. Like the EV model, various interior color options are available across different trims. The Curvv is equipped with a four-spoke steering wheel with a backlit Tata logo, a 12.3-inch infotainment system supporting wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, a nine-speaker JBL sound system, and a wireless phone charger.

The Accomplished+ trim level offers additional features, including ventilated front seats with six-way electric adjustment for the driver and a rear bench with a two-step recline function. In terms of safety, the Curvv is equipped with a 360-degree camera, Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), six airbags, electronic stability control, all-around disc brakes, tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and an electronic parking brake with auto-hold functionality.

Powertrain Under the hood, the Curvv introduces Tata Motors’ new 1.2-litre GDi turbocharged petrol engine, named Hyperion, capable of producing 124 bhp and 225 Nm of torque. This engine is paired with either a six-speed manual transmission or a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic (DCA) transmission. The Hyperion engine is available from the Creative S trim level, priced at ₹13.69 lakh.

Lower variants of the Tata Curvv are powered by the 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine found in the Tata Nexon, delivering 119 bhp of power and 170 Nm of torque. This engine is also available with a 6-speed manual transmission or a 7-speed DCA automatic transmission, both featuring paddle shifters for manual gear control.

Additionally, the Curvv offers a 1.5-litre Kyrotec diesel engine, generating 117 bhp of power and 260 Nm of torque. This engine is paired with either a 6-speed manual transmission or a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.