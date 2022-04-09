OPEN APP

Tata Curvv electric concept SUV: In pictures

5 Photos . Updated: 09 Apr 2022, 04:32 PM IST Livemint
  • The concept Curvv in its production version will provide customers with versatility
1/5Tata Curvv electric concept was unveiled on April 6 in India.
2/5Tata Curvv Electric SUV. Tata Curvv will be an electric first SUV and will later get petrol and diesel engine options.
3/5Tata Motors is reportedly expecting a 400-500km certified range with the production version of the Curvv EV SUV.
4/5Tata Curvv features a split-headlamp setup, LED DRL that runs across the bonnet and a tail-width LED tail lamp.
5/5A large panoramic glass roof integrates the rear spoiler with the roofline. The logo in the center is illuminated, flanked by two different set of controls on either side.
