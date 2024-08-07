Tata Curvv EV Coupe launched: Quick comparison with Nexon EV and what's new
The Tata Curvv EV, starting at Rs. 17.49 lakh, features a futuristic design with sleek LED lights and a coupe-like body. It offers both standard and long-range variants, competing with MG ZS EV and Tata Nexon EV. It introduces a new segment in the Indian EV market.
Tata Motors has introduced the Curvv EV to the Indian market, capturing attention with its distinctive design that aligns with Tata's signature style. Featuring sleek LED headlights and a prominent grille, the Curvv EV exudes a futuristic charm. The base model is priced at Rs. 17.49 lakh (ex-showroom), while the top-end long-range variant comes at Rs. 21.99 lakh. Prospective buyers can start booking this coupe SUV from August 12, 2024.