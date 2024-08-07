Tata Motors has introduced the Curvv EV to the Indian market, capturing attention with its distinctive design that aligns with Tata's signature style. Featuring sleek LED headlights and a prominent grille, the Curvv EV exudes a futuristic charm. The base model is priced at Rs. 17.49 lakh (ex-showroom), while the top-end long-range variant comes at Rs. 21.99 lakh. Prospective buyers can start booking this coupe SUV from August 12, 2024.

Exterior

Mirroring the design of the Curvv ICE, the Curvv EV sports a striking exterior that is characteristic of Tata's design language. The front end is marked by sleek LED headlights and a bold grille, emphasizing its modern look. A coupe-like silhouette lends a sporty vibe, complemented by uniquely styled alloy wheels. At the rear, sleek LED tail lights span the width of the vehicle, enhancing its visual appeal.

Interior

Inside the Curvv EV, a minimalist approach dominates, with a clean dashboard featuring a large, centrally-mounted touchscreen infotainment system equipped with the latest connectivity options. This coupe features a panoramic sunroof, powered tailgate, wireless charger, electric parking brake, new keys, electrically adjustable driver seat, and an engine start-stop button. Speaking of safety, this EV is equipped with six airbags, ESP, auto-hold, all-disc brakes, and level 2 ADAS.

Range

The Curvv EV offers both standard and long-range variants, similar to other Tata electric vehicles. The standard version is equipped with a 45kWh battery pack, delivering a range of 502km (ARAI). As per the automaker, the higher variants of the Curvv EV come equipped with a 55kWh battery pack, which can offer an ARAI-claimed range of 585km. Built on the acti.ev platform, the Curvv EV supports ultra-fast charging, allowing a 150km range to be added in just 15 minutes via DC charging.

Competition

The Tata Curvv EV directly competes with the MG ZS EV, which starts at Rs. 18.98 lakh (ex-showroom). Additionally, it challenges the higher-end variants of the Tata Nexon EV and the Mahindra XUV400, making it a strong contender in the Indian electric vehicle market. With the Curvv EV, Tata Motors introduces a new niche segment in the Indian passenger vehicle market, previously dominated by luxury carmakers. The Curvv EV brings the coupe SUV body style to the mass market, setting a new standard in the electric vehicle segment.

Tata Curvv vs Tata Nexon

Dimensions and Design

While the Tata Curvv EV and the Nexon EV share some similar design elements, they differ significantly in terms of dimensions. According to HT Auto, the Curvv EV is 4,308 mm long, 1,810 mm wide, and 1,630 mm tall, with a wheelbase of 2,560 mm. In comparison, the Nexon EV is 3,995 mm long, 1,804 mm wide, and 1,620 mm tall, with a wheelbase of 2,498 mm.

Interior and Features

The Curvv EV features a coupe-like roofline that flows into a high-standing rear profile, unlike the Nexon EV. Additionally, the Curvv has flush-fitting door handles on its side profile, whereas the Nexon uses traditional door handles. The Curvv's taller rear profile and boot lid suggest more luggage space compared to the Nexon's upright tailgate. In terms of wheels, the high-spec variants of the Tata Nexon are equipped with 16-inch alloy wheels, while the Tata Curvv sports 18-inch alloys. The Nexon’s alloy wheels have a diamond-cut design with plastic aero flaps, whereas the Curvv's alloy wheels have a petal-like design.

