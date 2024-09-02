Tata Curvv ICE launches in India today: What features to expect
Tata Motors unveils the Curvv EV and plans to reveal the ICE version's pricing on September 2. Both versions share the ATLAS platform, featuring LED lights and a coupe-like design.
Indian automaker Tata Motors has unveiled its latest offering, the Curvv EV, and is now gearing up to reveal the pricing for the internal combustion engine (ICE) version on September 2, 2024. This announcement has piqued customers' interest, as the Curvv will soon be available in both petrol and diesel variants, each promising a unique driving experience.