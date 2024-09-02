Tata Motors unveils the Curvv EV and plans to reveal the ICE version's pricing on September 2. Both versions share the ATLAS platform, featuring LED lights and a coupe-like design.

Indian automaker Tata Motors has unveiled its latest offering, the Curvv EV, and is now gearing up to reveal the pricing for the internal combustion engine (ICE) version on September 2, 2024. This announcement has piqued customers' interest, as the Curvv will soon be available in both petrol and diesel variants, each promising a unique driving experience.

Carwale says the Curvv ICE and EV share Tata Motors' new ATLAS platform, resulting in nearly identical design. Both versions feature a striking LED daytime running light (DRL) strip positioned above the front grille, with all lighting elements, including indicators, being LED.

The ICE version, however, distinguishes itself with additional design elements such as air vents on the front, chrome accents, front sensors, and cameras.

Despite these differences, both versions maintain the coupe-like silhouette, characterised by a sloping roofline, sleek flush door handles, and 18-inch alloy wheels.

As per Carwale, the rear of the vehicle features connected LED tail lights and a roof spoiler. Moreover, the Curvv stands out in its segment as the first to offer a powered tailgate with gesture controls. The ICE variant of the Curvv is anticipated to be available in four trim levels: Smart, Pure, Creative, and Accomplished.

Similar to the EV model, the interior is expected to feature a dual-tone burgundy and black colour scheme, although the model might have additional options.

The interior of the vehicle will reportedly feature a four-spoke steering wheel, a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, a nine-speaker JBL audio system, and a wireless phone charging pad.

The front seats will be ventilated, and the driver's seat will be electrically adjustable in six ways. Rear seat passengers will benefit from a two-step reclining function.

In terms of safety, the Curvv is equipped with a 360-degree camera system, Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), six airbags, electronic stability control, all-wheel disc brakes, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and an electronic parking brake with auto hold.

As per the report, the Curvv ICE will likely offer three engine choices, including a brand-new 1.2-litre TGDI turbocharged petrol engine that delivers 123bhp and 225Nm of torque. Additionally, it will include the 1.2-litre turbo and 1.5-litre diesel engines borrowed from the Tata Nexon.