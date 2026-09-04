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Tata Curvv launched in India: Check on-road price for EV, petrol variants, mileage, and all you need to know

Tata Motors has launched the Curvv Series X in India at 10-19 lakh, bringing features like a 10.25-inch touchscreen, 360-degree camera, and a panoramic sunroof to lower variants, alongside the continued 1.2-litre turbo-petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engine options with manual and DCT transmissions.

Pragya Singha Roy
Updated4 Sep 2026, 02:13 PM IST
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Tata Curvv Series X launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>9.99 lakh.
Tata Curvv Series X launched at ₹9.99 lakh.(TATA)
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Tata Motors has unveiled the new Curvv Series X in India, with prices ranging from 10 lakh to 19 lakh (ex-showroom). The new range brings several features previously reserved for higher-spec variants to lower and mid-spec trims.

The Curvv Series X continues to be offered with petrol and diesel engine options. Tata Motors has also expanded the number of variants across the range, with the Dark edition available on select trims.

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Tata Curvv Series X: Price and variants

The base Smart X comes in at 10 lakh, while the Pure X starts at 11 lakh. The Pure X+ is available for 11.80 lakh, while the Creative X+ will start at 12.91 lakh. The price of the Accomplished X is 14 lakh.

The Accomplished X+ is priced at 18.50 lakh at the top end of its price range. The Dark variant is priced at 25,000 premium in the variants it comes with.

The Smart X is 24000 more expensive than its base variant. Tata has also cut the petrol-diesel price difference from 1.5 lakh to 1.3 lakh. The automatic transmission price has come down from 1.5 lakh to 1.3 lakh.

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More features on lower variants

The Curvv Series X is equipped with a 10.25-inch infotainment screen from the Pure X model. Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, push-button start and auto-folding ORVMs are also featured.

The higher variants include a 10.25-inch digital instrument console, several driving modes, USB ports and a cold glove box. Other options include a panoramic sunroof, 360-degree camera, blind-view monitor and rain-sensing wipers and automatic headlamps.

The high-spec version features a 12.3-inch infotainment screen, a nine-speaker JBL audio system, ventilated front seats, a six-way powered driver's seat and wireless charging and dual-zone climate control. Other options include Level 2 ADAS, an air purifier, connected-car features and a gesture-controlled powered tailgate.

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Tata Curvv Series X: Engines and gearboxes

The Curvv Series X is continued with three engines. The 1.2-litre turbo-petrol unit has a power of 120 horsepower and a torque of 170 Nm, whereas the 1.2-litre direct-injection turbo-petrol has a power of 125 hp and a torque of 225 Nm. The diesel version, 1.5-litre, has 118 hp and 260 Nm.

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The turbo-petrol and diesel engines are available with six-speed manual and seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmissions. Only the Accomplished X+ will have the seven-speed DCA and the direct-injection turbo-petrol.

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Tata Curvv Series X: Exterior and interior

The SUV-coupe retains its flush door handles, LED lighting and existing design. The Series X features a black grille as opposed to chrome. The lower variants get 17-inch alloy wheels, whereas the higher trims sport 18-inch alloy wheels.

The interior is lightened up with a leatherette interior and more room in the rear seats. The front seat-back has been made 10 mm thinner, and the rear seat has been shifted 20 mm back and 10 mm down, says Tata.

About the Author

Pragya Singha Roy

Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More

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