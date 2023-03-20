Tata discontinues Tigor’s dual-tone colour option. Details inside

Tata discontinues Tigor’s dual-tone colour option. Details inside1 min read . 01:49 PM IST
- Tata Tigor was offered in single dual-tone and four monotone colour options.
Tata Motors has discontinued the dual-tone variant of Tigor for the Indian market. The compact-sedan was offered in single dual-tone and four monotone colour models.
With the discontinuation of dual-tone Magnetic Red and Opal White variants, Tata Tigor will now be offered in only four colours. These include Magnetic Red, Arizona Blue, Opal White, and Daytona Grey.
Tata Motors recently updated the Tigor to BS-VI Phase 2 emission norms. The sedan comes powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine with the ability to produce 84bhp power output and 113Nm of peak torque. The car’s engine comes paired with a five-speed manual or an AMT unit. In CNG mode, it could deliver 72bhp and 95Nm of torque.
Meanwhile, the company has started deliveries of 2023 models of Tata Harrier and Tata Safari. The all-new SUVs comes with advanced features like 360-degree camera, a new infotainment unit, ADAS, an all-digital instrument cluster, and more.
In another news, BS-VI second phase emission norms are set to kick in the country from April 1. Conforming to the stricter emission norms, Tata Motors has upgraded its passenger vehicle portfolio.
“Our portfolio has already transitioned to BS-VI phase 2 emission norms in February 2023, ahead of the regulation timelines. We have also enhanced the products with improved performance, added new technology features and increased warranty of our vehicles," Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Managing Director Shailesh Chandra told news agency PTI.
As far as pricing is concerned, part of the cost escalation arising out of this regulatory change has partially been passed on in the price increase announced in February, he noted. "Remaining part may be passed on in the next price hike. Can't confirm any timeline on the same," Chandra said.
