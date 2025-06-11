Hello User
Business News/ Auto News / Tata EV offers discounts upto 1 lakh on Curvv, Nexon, Punch and Tiago in June

Tata EV offers discounts upto 1 lakh on Curvv, Nexon, Punch and Tiago in June

1 min read . 01:53 PM IST
HT Auto Desk

Tata EV is offering discounts on its Curvv EV, Nexon EV, Punch EV, and Tiago EV models up to 1 lakh.

Tata Motors is offering discounts on Nexon EV, Punch EV, Tiago EV and Curvv EV models.

Tata EV is offering discounts on its product range, including the Curvv EV, Nexon EV, Punch EV, and Tiago EV models. The Indian carmaker is offering benefits of up to 1 lakh on these electric models in order to boost sales and clear its MY24 inventory at the same time. However, these benefits are not just limited to MY24 models but are also available on select MY2025 units. It is important to note that these discounts apply to purchases made in June 2025.

(Also check out: Upcoming cars in India)

If you too, are looking for beneficial deals to buy an electric vehicle, the following benefits might be of interest to you:

1

Curvv EV discounts

The Curvv EV, launched this year, offers benefits up to 70,000 on MY2024 units, featuring a green bonus of 50,000 and up to 20,000 for exchange or scrappage. Prices range from 17.49 lakh to 22.24 lakh (ex-showroom), with two battery options, 45 kWh and 55 kWh, providing MIDC-claimed ranges of 430 km and 502 km. A Dark Edition was added in April, competing with the Mahindra BE 6 and Hyundai Creta EV.

2

Nexon EV discounts

Tata’s Nexon EV offers discounts up to 40,000 for June, split between green bonus and exchange offers for MY2024 variants. It has two battery options: 30 kWh (275 km range) and 45 kWh (489 km range). Prices range from 12.49 lakh to 17.19 lakh (ex-showroom). This model recently received a 5-star Bharat NCAP safety rating, competing with MG Windsor and Mahindra XUV400.

3

Tiago EV discount

The Tiago EV has the highest discounts, starting at 55,000 for the base XE variant and reaching 70,000 for higher-end versions. The XT LR variant has a maximum discount of 1 lakh. Newer MY2025 units receive flat discounts of 40,000. Prices range from 7.99 lakh to 11.14 lakh (ex-showroom), with battery capacities of 19.2 kWh and 24 kWh, providing MIDC-claimed ranges of 221 km and 275 km.

4

Punch EV discount

The Punch EV has varying discounts. MY2024 Long Range ACFC variants have benefits up to 90,000, while entry-level trims receive 45,000. Other variants can get up to 70,000 off. Discounts for MY2025 units are capped at 40,000. Prices range from 9.99 lakh to 14.44 lakh (ex-showroom), with battery options of 25 kWh and 35 kWh, competing with the Citroën eC3.
