Tata EV offers discounts upto 1 lakh on Curvv, Nexon, Punch and Tiago in June

Tata EV is offering discounts on its product range, including the Curvv EV, Nexon EV, Punch EV, and Tiago EV models. The Indian carmaker is offering benefits of up to ₹1 lakh on these electric models in order to boost sales and clear its MY24 inventory at the same time. However, these benefits are not just limited to MY24 models but are also available on select MY2025 units. It is important to note that these discounts apply to purchases made in June 2025.

(Also check out: Upcoming cars in India)

If you too, are looking for beneficial deals to buy an electric vehicle, the following benefits might be of interest to you: