Tata Motors Chairman, N Chandrasekaran is practicing what he preaches. The chairman of the company has got himself a Nexon EV on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. The new e-SUV was handed over to the chairman by Shailesh Chandra the President of Passenger Vehicle Business Unit.

The Nexon EV comes in three variants starting at a price of ₹13.99 lakh for the XM variant and goes all the way to XZ+ Lux for the top model which is priced at ₹15.99 lakh. The mid XZ+ is priced at 14.99 lakh (all prices ex-showroom)

Tata claims the Nexon EV can provide a range of 312 kms with its 30.2 kWh battery in a full charge range. In terms of power the SUV provides 245Nm torque. Tata claims the EV can reach a speed of 100kmph in under 10 seconds. In order to charge the vehicle, Nexon EV can get a charge of 80% in 1 hour using a fast charger and takes around 8 hours to charge using a normal charger.

On this auspicious day of #GaneshChaturthi, #TataMotors delivered India’s Own Electric SUV, the #TataNexonEV powered by #Ziptron to Mr. N. Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Sons & Tata Motors. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/GK4KUINvDO — Tata Motors Electric Mobility (@TatamotorsEV) August 22, 2020

Tata Motors rolled out the 1000th Nexon EV from its plant in Pune. The company has managed to reach this milestone in just over 6-months after the commercial launch of the vehicle. Tata claims that Nexon EV is the best seller in its segment. The car was launched in January this year.

Tata Motors is selling electric vehicles for both fleet needs as well as personal use. The fleet cars includes Tigor EV Electric Sedan, which offers a range of 140 km & 213 km.

In order to increase adoption, Tata has also launched an EV Subscription model to allow interested people to own the car for short periods of time.

Tata Motors also introduced an e-mobility ecosystem “Tata uniEVerse" to leverage the strengths and experience of other Tata Group companies to create an EV environment. Powered by Tata uniEVerse, consumers will have access to a suite of e-mobility offerings including charging solutions, innovative retail experiences and easy financing options.

