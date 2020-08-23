Tata Group chief gets himself an all new SUV

Tata claims the Nexon EV can provide a range of 312 kms with its 30.2 kWh battery in a full charge range. In terms of power the SUV provides 245Nm torque. Tata claims the EV can reach a speed of 100kmph in under 10 seconds. In order to charge the vehicle, Nexon EV can get a charge of 80% in 1 hour using a fast charger and takes around 8 hours to charge using a normal charger.