Tata Motors has introduced the Tata Harrier EV at the Tata.ev Day event in Pune, marking another addition to its electric vehicle line-up, reported theFree Press Journal. Its presence at multiple industry events suggests the company is preparing for an official launch in the Indian market.

According to the report, the Harrier EV is built on Tata’s "Acti.ev" platform, which has been developed to optimise efficiency and driving dynamics. The model features an all-wheel drive system designed to provide stability and control across different terrains. Additionally, a multi-link rear suspension has been included, which may contribute to improved ride comfort and handling. Tata Motors hints that the SUV will likely have a driving range exceeding 500 kilometres.

In terms of design, the Harrier EV features a closed-off grille, a redesigned bumper with vertical slats, and connected LED daytime running lights (DRLs) with welcome and goodbye animations, added the report. LED headlamps are included for visibility, while the alloy wheels have been designed with aerodynamics in mind. At the rear, changes include connected LED taillights and a modified bumper with vertical slat elements.

Reportedly, the interior retains the layout of the internal combustion engine (ICE) version but incorporates updated technology and convenience features. A 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto is paired with a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster. Other features include a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, dual-zone climate control, and a 10-speaker JBL sound system with a subwoofer and ambient lighting.