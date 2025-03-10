Tata Motors launched the Harrier EV at the Tata.ev Day event in Pune, enhancing its electric vehicle range. Built on the Acti.ev platform, it features an all-wheel drive, multi-link suspension, advanced safety systems, and a range of over 500 km, with design updates for improved aesthetics.

Tata Motors has introduced the Tata Harrier EV at the Tata.ev Day event in Pune, marking another addition to its electric vehicle line-up, reported theFree Press Journal. Its presence at multiple industry events suggests the company is preparing for an official launch in the Indian market.

In terms of design, the Harrier EV features a closed-off grille, a redesigned bumper with vertical slats, and connected LED daytime running lights (DRLs) with welcome and goodbye animations, added the report. LED headlamps are included for visibility, while the alloy wheels have been designed with aerodynamics in mind. At the rear, changes include connected LED taillights and a modified bumper with vertical slat elements.

Reportedly, the interior retains the layout of the internal combustion engine (ICE) version but incorporates updated technology and convenience features. A 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto is paired with a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster. Other features include a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, dual-zone climate control, and a 10-speaker JBL sound system with a subwoofer and ambient lighting.

On the safety front, the Harrier EV includes seven airbags, ABS with EBD, a 360-degree camera, front and rear parking sensors, electronic stability control, and an electronic parking brake with auto hold. The vehicle is also equipped with advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). Additional EV-specific features such as summon mode, vehicle-to-load (V2L), and vehicle-to-charge (V2C) capabilities have been incorporated, aimed at enhancing usability. The company has not yet provided details regarding pricing or an official launch timeline.