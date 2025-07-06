Tata Harrier EV enters production ahead of delivery commencement; rakes in 10,000 bookings on first day

Tata Harrier EV is the latest electric car from the homegrown auto giant. The electric SUV which comes as not just a mundane electric car but promises a sportscar-like performance, has entered the production. Also, Tata Motors has claimed that it has raked in 10,000 bookings on the very first day after its booking commencement. The automaker has also announced that deliveries of the Harrier EV will begin from this month only.

Tata Harrier EV: Platform and drivetrain The Tata Harrier EV is built on the OEM's advanced acti.ev+ architecture. Tata Harrier EV shares its core platform with its internal combustion engine (ICE) powered sibling, albeit in a re-engineered, electric vehicle-specific form. The electric SUV is available in two drivetrain configurations: Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD) and Quad-Wheel Drive (QWD). The RWD version uses a single motor positioned on the rear axle, while the QWD variant comes equipped with dual motors—one on each axle—for enhanced performance and traction.

Tata Harrier EV: Powertrain In terms of performance, the RWD version of the Harrier EV delivers 235 bhp and 315 Nm of torque via its single motor. The QWD setup, with dual motors, significantly boosts output to 391 bhp and 504 Nm. Customers can choose between two battery pack options. The standard 65 kWh battery delivers a MIDC-certified range of 538 km per charge. Meanwhile, the larger 75 kWh battery offers an extended range - 627 km in RWD and 622 km in QWD guise, as per MIDC test figures.