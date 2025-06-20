Tata Harrier EV: Here are 5 features that make the SUV stand out from its rivals

Tata Motors has introduced its newest electric SUV, the Harrier EV, in India at an introductory starting price of ₹21.49 lakh (ex-showroom). This premium electric SUV enhances the homegrown automaker's strong presence in the Indian electric passenger vehicle market, where Tata Motors already leads the competition with its diverse array of products including the Tiago EV, Tigor EV, Punch EV, Nexon EV, and Curvv EV. (Also check out: Upcoming cars in India) As the Tata Harrier EV joins its aforementioned siblings in revitalising the EV segment, it also poses a challenge to competitors like the Mahindra XEV 9e and Mahindra BE 6, among others. The Tata Harrier EV comes loaded with a wide array of features, many of which are segment-leading. For those considering the purchase of an electric SUV in the above ₹20 lakh segment and feeling perplexed between the Tata Harrier EV and the Mahindra BE 6, this guide highlights the key features that the Tata SUV offers over its counterpart from Mahindra.

Boss mode Moreover, the Tata Harrier EV comes with an electric Boss mode for the co-driver’s seat. This innovative feature enables the rear seat occupant to electronically move the front passenger seat forward, thereby increasing legroom and knee space for rear-seat passengers. Conversely, the Mahindra BE 6 features powered front seats with a memory function for the driver's seat, but does not provide this convenience technology.

Summon mode One of the most intriguing and unique features of the Tata Harrier EV is its Summon Mode, allowing the driver to move the vehicle forward or backwards using the key fob, without needing to enter the vehicle. Furthermore, this electric SUV features a reverse assist capability that recalls the last 50 metres driven and can automatically retrace the same route. Although the Mahindra BE 6 also offers automatic parking, it lacks the reverse memory feature.

540-degree camera Additionally, the Tata Harrier EV not only presents a 360-degree view of the vehicle but also provides a remarkable 540-degree camera view. A notable feature is the added view of the terrain beneath the SUV's bonnet, which includes a transparent mode. This allows the driver to visually assess the terrain under the vehicle, facilitating easier driving on rough surfaces. The Mahindra BE 6, on the other hand, is equipped with a standard 360-degree camera with blind spot detection, but does not include an underbody view.

Digital IRVM with dashcam A standout feature within the cabin of the Tata Harrier EV is its digital IRVM, which integrates a dashcam. This IRVM provides a live video feed captured by a roof-mounted camera, displaying the rear view of the vehicle. It includes various soft-touch buttons that enable the user to take snapshots, zoom in and out for better image or video details, and browse through older recordings and images. In contrast, the Mahindra BE 6 is equipped with a standard auto-dimming IRVM.