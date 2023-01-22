Tata Motors unveiled the electric version of Tata Harrier SUV at Auto Expo 2023 organised earlier this month. According to a report by Carwale, the Tata Harrier EV may launch in the country in 2024. It says that one of the models of the EV is inching closer to production.

Tata Harrier EV is said to come with a 360-degree camera and ADAS (advanced driver assistance system) for safety. The EV, as showcased at Auto Expo 2023 event will feature a blanked-off grille. It will be equipped with a new bumper and a triangular-shaped headlamp cluster.

On the rear, the EV will come with refreshed LED tail lights and a revamped rear bumper with tweaked skid plate. One can also see an LED light bar that runs through the boot lid. The EV sits on dual-tone alloy wheels.

Inside the cabin, Tata Harrier EV will have a 10.25-inch touchscreen information display. The SUV will come with a fully digital instrument cluster and a redesigned console. It will feature dual-tone upholstery seats.

The company has not revealed any details about the EV’s battery pack and driving range.

A report earlier this month said that Tata Group is planning to set up electric vehicle cell-manufacturing operations in Europe as it tries to accelerate its British marque unit’s shift to battery-powered cars.

Jaguar Land Rover and Tata Motors will be the anchor customers for the facility, which will also sell battery cells to the wider market, Tata Motors Chief Financial Officer P.B. Balaji said in an interview at the India Auto Expo taking place this week on the outskirts of New Delhi.

“We are well covered on the production plans for batteries, but we will require some cell capacity coming into Europe," Balaji said.

Tata is finalizing plans and will announce details soon, he said, declining to disclose the location of the facility and a time frame. There will be a “lot of investments," Balaji said, without elaborating.