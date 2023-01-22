Tata Harrier EV launch in India next year: Report2 min read . Updated: 22 Jan 2023, 10:12 AM IST
- Tata Harrier EV is said to come with a 360-degree camera and ADAS (advanced driver assistance system) for safety.
Tata Motors unveiled the electric version of Tata Harrier SUV at Auto Expo 2023 organised earlier this month. According to a report by Carwale, the Tata Harrier EV may launch in the country in 2024. It says that one of the models of the EV is inching closer to production.
