Tata Harrier EV starting at ₹21.49 lakh, rivals Hyundai Creta EV, Mahindra XEV 9e, and BYD Atto 3. Take a look1 min read . Updated: 04 Jun 2025, 08:44 PM IST
The Harrier EV was unveiled by Tata Motors at ₹21.49 lakh, it competes with other electric SUVs like Hyundai Creta EV, Mahindra XEV 9e and BYD Atto 3 in the market.
On Tuesday, Tata Motors launched its highly anticipated electric SUV, the Harrier EV, in the Indian market at an introductory price of ₹21.49 lakh (ex-showroom). This electric version of the Tata Harrier is packed with a range of class-leading features and introduces the automaker's new acti.ev+ electric vehicle architecture, which is expected to underpin future models.
The Tata Harrier EV will face tough competition from some established rivals. Here are the models that will be challenged by the newly launched Tata Harrier EV.
Hyundai Creta EV
Priced between ₹17.99 lakh and ₹24.38 lakh (ex-showroom), the Hyundai Creta EV is the most affordable electric car from the South Korean automaker. Available with battery options ranging from 42 kWh to 51.4 kWh, the Creta EV promises a range of 390 km to 473 km, depending on the battery pack option.
Mahindra XEV 9e
The Mahindra XEV 9e is the flagship electric SUV from the homegrown carmaker. Launched alongside the BE 6, both electric SUVs are part of the brand's new generation electric car strategy. The Mahindra XEV 9e is available in multiple battery pack options, priced between ₹21.90 lakh and ₹3050 lakh (ex-showroom). The electric SUV offers battery options of 59 kWh and 79 kWh, with running ranges of 542 km to 656 km per charge.
BYD Atto 3
The BYD Atto 3 will also face stiff competition from the Tata Harrier EV. Priced between ₹24.99 lakh and ₹33.99 lakh (ex-showroom), the BYD Atto 3 is available with battery pack options of 49.92 kWh and 60.48 kWh, promising running ranges of 468 km to 521 km, depending on the variant.
