On Tuesday, Tata Motors launched its highly anticipated electric SUV, the Harrier EV, in the Indian market at an introductory price of ₹21.49 lakh (ex-showroom). This electric version of the Tata Harrier is packed with a range of class-leading features and introduces the automaker's new acti.ev+ electric vehicle architecture, which is expected to underpin future models.

The Tata Harrier EV will face tough competition from some established rivals. Here are the models that will be challenged by the newly launched Tata Harrier EV.