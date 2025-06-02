Tata Motors is gearing up to launch its next big electric car, the Harrier EV. The Tata Harrier EV will join the lineup of other models from the brand that already have electric cars, such as Tiago EV, Tigor EV, Punch EV, Nexon EV, and Curvv EV. Tata Motors, with its wide range of electric passenger vehicles, currently holds the lion's share in the Indian EV market. However, it has witnessed a slump in the market share with rising competition. With the upcoming Harrier EV, the car manufacturer is aiming to ramp up that market share. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Tata Motors has stated that it aims to regain its lost market share in the Indian electric car market. The upcoming Harrier EV is going to be a key product in that strategy. Besides that, Tata Motors is also working on the Sierra EV, which will follow the Harrier EV. Check similar cars Find more cars Tata Harrier EV ₹ 22 - 25 Lakhs Offers Expiring soon Notify me

Tata Harrier EV: What to expect Tata Harrier EV was showcased in its production-ready guise at the Bharat Mobility Auto Expo 2025. The electric SUV comes with a design that is similar to the Harrier ICE model. However, being an electric car, it has certain design elements that are EV-specific. The front profile comes with a closed panel. The wheels will get aero alloys. Side profile of the car will have aerodynamic elements, including a clean look, flush-fitting door handles. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Inside, the cabin retains a familiar layout but is enhanced with a 12.3-inch touchscreen, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, a panoramic sunroof, a JBL audio system, and EV-specific features like summon mode, vehicle-to-load (V2L), and vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) charging. Safety is addressed with seven airbags, 360-degree cameras, and Level-2 ADAS capabilities.