Tata Harrier new XT variant launched at special introductory price: Details here

Tata Motors has launched a new variant to its SUV Harrier. The new XT variant will come with a panoramic sunroof and Tata has introduced the variant at a special price.

The new SUV has been priced at ₹16.99 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The new Tata Harrier XT variant will be sold at this price for a limited period. According to a statement released by Tata Motors, this pricing of the trim will be valid for customers who book the vehicle in September and take deliveries by December 31. The prices of the variant will increase from October 1 onwards, it added.

"We are confident that the introduction of the XT variant will further strengthen the appeal of the Tata Harrier by giving customers an option to experience a premium feature like the panoramic sunroof at an extremely attractive price," Tata Motors Passenger Vehicle Business Unit (PVBU) Head of Marketing Vivek Srivatsa said.

The XT variant comes equipped with a 2-litre diesel engine mated with six-speed manual transmission and various features like projector headlamps and 17-inch alloy wheels.

Tata Motors started taking bookings for BS-VI compliant version of its SUV Harrier in the month of February. The Harrier range comes with diesel engine offering 170PS of power. The range that was introduced in the month of February also comes with new features including sunroof in top variants and ESP across the trims.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated