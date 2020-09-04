Tata Harrier new XT variant launched at special introductory price: Details here

The new SUV has been priced at ₹16.99 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The new Tata Harrier XT variant will be sold at this price for a limited period. According to a statement released by Tata Motors, this pricing of the trim will be valid for customers who book the vehicle in September and take deliveries by December 31. The prices of the variant will increase from October 1 onwards, it added.