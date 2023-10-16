Tata Harrier, Safari facelift SUVs set to launch tomorrow: Check expected price
Tata Motors to announce prices of Harrier and Safari facelift SUVs tomorrow.
Tata Motors is set to announce the prices of 2023 Harrier and Safari facelift SUVs tomorrow, on October 17. These recently revealed SUVs feature a fresh design approach and an array of features, including Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) technology.
