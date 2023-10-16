Tata Harrier, Safari facelift SUVs set to launch tomorrow: Check expected price

Tata Motors is set to announce the prices of 2023 Harrier and Safari facelift SUVs tomorrow, on October 17. These recently revealed SUVs feature a fresh design approach and an array of features, including Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) technology. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here is an overview of what to anticipate, including pricing, for these flagship Tata models.

Tata Harrier, Safari design upgrades

One of the most significant transformations in the new Harrier and Safari SUVs by Tata Motors lies in their visual aesthetics. These vehicles feature a fresh parametric grille, linked LED Daytime Running Lights (DRL), and connected LED taillights as the primary standout elements in their updated design language. Additionally, both SUVs showcase redesigned alloy wheels. Despite these alterations, Tata has maintained the overall silhouette of the Harrier and Safari, retaining their original form.

The interior of both SUVs has seen substantial revisions. The cabin now boasts updated upholstery and an array of additional features. The dashboard has been completely redesigned and incorporates a wood trim finish. In the Safari SUV, the second-row seats have been enhanced with comfortable headrests. Throughout the cabin, there is an abundance of glossy black accents, elevating the overall premium feel in both SUVs.

Tata Harrier, Safari features

The features incorporated into the new Harrier and Safari could give their Korean competitors a run for their money. Notable feature highlights encompass a fresh four-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated logo, touch-based HVAC controls on the dashboard, a new 12.30-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and an updated 10.25-inch digital driver display capable of displaying navigation. In the Safari, the front two rows of seats will be equipped with ventilation features, while the driver's seat in both SUVs can be electronically adjusted and includes memory functions. For music enthusiasts on the go, these SUVs will now come equipped with a 10-speaker JBL sound system featuring Harmon AudioworX technology.

Tata Harrier, Safari safety upgrades

The Harrier and Safari SUVs are anticipated to achieve a five-star rating in Bharat NCAP or similar crash tests, thanks to the inclusion of numerous new safety features. Both SUVs will provide up to seven airbags, which includes one for the driver's knees. In addition to the comprehensive airbag system, these SUVs are equipped with level-2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) technology, featuring a total of 17 driving assistance functions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Other safety elements comprise ABS with EBD, ESP, a tire pressure monitoring system, cruise control, driver attention alert, hill descent control, emergency call, and breakdown alert, among various other safety measures.

Tata Harrier, Safari powertrain

The new Harrier and Safari SUVs will persist in featuring Tata Motors' reliable 2.0-litre diesel engine exclusively. Paired with a choice of either a 6-speed automatic or a 6-speed manual transmission, this engine delivers a robust 167.6 bhp of power and 350 Nm of peak torque. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Furthermore, it offers three distinct drive modes – Eco, City, and Sport. Additionally, Tata will provide three traction modes, which comprise Normal, Rough, and Wet.

Tata Harrier, Safari expected prices

The anticipated starting price for the 2023 Harrier SUV is approximately ₹15.50 lakh (ex-showroom). The current iteration of the SUV falls within the price range of ₹15.20 lakh to ₹24.27 lakh (ex-showroom). As for the outgoing Safari, its price begins at ₹15.85 lakh (ex-showroom) and extends to ₹25.21 lakh (ex-showroom). It is expected that the three-row SUV will commence at roughly ₹16 lakh (ex-showroom). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

