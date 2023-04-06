Tata Harrier, Safari facelifts could launch this October. What to expect

Tata Harrier, Safari facelifts could launch this October. What to expect2 min read . Updated: 06 Apr 2023, 12:07 PM IST
- The upcoming Harrier and Safari facelifts have already hit the road for testing. A recent sighting of the Safari facelift test mule on the outskirts of Pune revealed that it shared design elements with the Harrier EV concept that was showcased at the Auto Expo 2023.
Tata Motors has reportedly begun road testing the heavily updated models, which are expected to launch in October 2023. The revamped Harrier and Safari will feature refreshed exterior designs, updated interior features, enhanced technology, and possibly even upgraded powertrains. These updates are sure to make the Tata Harrier and Safari even more competitive in the dynamic SUV market.
