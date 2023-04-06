Tata Harrier, Safari facelifts could launch this October. What to expect

Tata Motors has reportedly begun road testing the heavily updated models, which are expected to launch in October 2023. The revamped Harrier and Safari will feature refreshed exterior designs, updated interior features, enhanced technology, and possibly even upgraded powertrains. These updates are sure to make the Tata Harrier and Safari even more competitive in the dynamic SUV market.

The upcoming Harrier and Safari facelifts have already hit the road for testing. A recent sighting of the Safari facelift test mule on the outskirts of Pune revealed that it shared design elements with the Harrier EV concept that was showcased at the Auto Expo 2023. This suggests that Tata Motors may be adopting a more unified design language across its entire SUV lineup.

According to the reports, both the Tata Harrier and Safari facelifts will receive a major design overhaul, featuring a brand-new front fascia complete with the iconic split headlamp design. The main headlamp cluster is expected to be positioned vertically and closer to the edges of the revised bumper, while the reworked grille will showcase a fresh design with vertical slats. In addition, a full LED light bar above the grille will connect the headlamps with each other, a feature that will also be seen in the upcoming Nexon facelift due to go on sale by August this year.

In addition to the refreshed front fascia, the Harrier and Safari facelifts will also feature reworked tail-lamps that will be connected by an LED light bar. The tailgate design is expected to receive some mild changes and new alloy wheels will complete the updated look of the vehicles. Other design tweaks may also be included in the overhaul, making the Harrier and Safari even more stylish and modern.

Reportedly, in addition to the RDE compliance and BS6 Phase 2 upgrades, the Harrier and Safari SUVs have received a new 10.25-inch screen in higher-spec trims and other features like ADAS. The upcoming Harrier and Safari facelifts are expected to include further updates such as design tweaks to the dashboard, as well as new textures and color options for the interior.

The updated Harrier and Safari models are expected to retain their 2.0-litre turbo-diesel engine that delivers 170hp and 350Nm of torque, coupled with a 6-speed manual or automatic gearbox. However, Tata Motors previewed a new 1.5-litre four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine at the Auto Expo 2023, which produces 170hp and 280Nm of torque, and may also be introduced in the facelifted Harrier and Safari SUVs.

The Harrier and Safari facelifts will be manufactured at Tata Motors' Omega facility located in the Pimpri plant, with production expected to begin in September 2023. The market launch is anticipated in October 2023, just in time for Diwali festivities. These updated SUVs will compete against popular models such as the 7-seat Mahindra XUV700, Hyundai Alcazar, and the refreshed MG Hector Plus.