Tata Harrier, Safari facelifts could launch this October. What to expect

According to the reports, both the Tata Harrier and Safari facelifts will receive a major design overhaul, featuring a brand-new front fascia complete with the iconic split headlamp design. The main headlamp cluster is expected to be positioned vertically and closer to the edges of the revised bumper, while the reworked grille will showcase a fresh design with vertical slats. In addition, a full LED light bar above the grille will connect the headlamps with each other, a feature that will also be seen in the upcoming Nexon facelift due to go on sale by August this year.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}