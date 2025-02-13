Tata Motors has officially launched the Stealth Editions of its popular SUVs, the Harrier and Safari, in the Indian market, reported HT Auto. The Harrier Stealth Edition is priced at ₹24.85 lakh, while the Safari Stealth Edition comes at ₹25.30 lakh (both prices ex-showroom). These special editions were first unveiled at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.

As per the publication, the Stealth Editions boast a striking Matte Stealth Black exterior finish, enhancing their bold and commanding road presence. Complementing this are 19-inch alloy wheels finished in matte black with a diamond-cut design. Additionally, a distinctive Stealth mascot is positioned on the front fender, adding to the exclusivity of these variants.

Inside, the cabins of both SUVs are adorned with a sophisticated Carbon Noir theme. Premium leather seats feature Granite Black deco-stitching, while the dashboard incorporates soft-touch materials and leather for an upscale appeal.

Feature-wise, the Stealth Editions are generously equipped with advanced technology and comfort enhancements. Highlights include a voice-assisted panoramic sunroof, Alexa Home2Car and Car2Home connectivity, and an Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS). The infotainment experience is elevated with a 31.24 cm touchscreen unit from Harman, which integrates the Arcade App Store, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, and Map My India navigation, alongside Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Other luxury additions include ventilated power front seats, a gesture-controlled powered tailgate, a sliding armrest, and dual-zone climate control.

The Harrier Stealth Edition is available in the Fearless+ trim, while the Safari Stealth Edition is based on the Accomplished+ trim. However, there are no mechanical modifications in these models. Both continue to be powered by a 2.0-litre Kyrotech diesel engine, producing 168 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque, with transmission options of a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic.