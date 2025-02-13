Tata Motors has officially launched the Stealth Editions of its popular SUVs, the Harrier and Safari, in the Indian market, reported HT Auto. The Harrier Stealth Edition is priced at ₹24.85 lakh, while the Safari Stealth Edition comes at ₹25.30 lakh (both prices ex-showroom). These special editions were first unveiled at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.
As per the publication, the Stealth Editions boast a striking Matte Stealth Black exterior finish, enhancing their bold and commanding road presence. Complementing this are 19-inch alloy wheels finished in matte black with a diamond-cut design. Additionally, a distinctive Stealth mascot is positioned on the front fender, adding to the exclusivity of these variants.
Inside, the cabins of both SUVs are adorned with a sophisticated Carbon Noir theme. Premium leather seats feature Granite Black deco-stitching, while the dashboard incorporates soft-touch materials and leather for an upscale appeal.
Feature-wise, the Stealth Editions are generously equipped with advanced technology and comfort enhancements. Highlights include a voice-assisted panoramic sunroof, Alexa Home2Car and Car2Home connectivity, and an Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS). The infotainment experience is elevated with a 31.24 cm touchscreen unit from Harman, which integrates the Arcade App Store, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, and Map My India navigation, alongside Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Other luxury additions include ventilated power front seats, a gesture-controlled powered tailgate, a sliding armrest, and dual-zone climate control.
The Harrier Stealth Edition is available in the Fearless+ trim, while the Safari Stealth Edition is based on the Accomplished+ trim. However, there are no mechanical modifications in these models. Both continue to be powered by a 2.0-litre Kyrotech diesel engine, producing 168 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque, with transmission options of a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic.
In a significant move towards sustainability, Tata Motors has inaugurated its first registered vehicle scrapping facility in Guwahati. The Re.Wi.Re facility, developed in partnership with Axom Platinum Scrappers, has an annual capacity to dismantle up to 15,000 end-of-life vehicles using environmentally responsible methods.
