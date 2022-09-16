Tata Harrier XMS, XMAS variants launched: Price, featured and more

Tata has launched its two new variants for the Harrier SUV, XMS and XMAS based on the XM and XMA models. This new XMS is priced at ₹17.20 lakhs and the XMAS comes at a price of ₹18.50 lakh (both ex-showroom, Mumbai). These SUVs get a panoramic sunroof and other features from high-end models.

