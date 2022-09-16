Tata Harrier XMS, XMAS variants launched: Price, featured and more

Tata Motors is advertising its all new Harrier XMS and XMAS with the “ReclaimYourLife tagline. Interested buyers can book Tata Safari XMAS, XMS variant through the official website.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Tata has launched its two new variants for the Harrier SUV, XMS and XMAS based on the XM and XMA models. This new XMS is priced at ₹17.20 lakhs and the XMAS comes at a price of ₹18.50 lakh (both ex-showroom, Mumbai). These SUVs get a panoramic sunroof and other features from high-end models.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Tata has launched its two new variants for the Harrier SUV, XMS and XMAS based on the XM and XMA models. This new XMS is priced at ₹17.20 lakhs and the XMAS comes at a price of ₹18.50 lakh (both ex-showroom, Mumbai). These SUVs get a panoramic sunroof and other features from high-end models.
Tata Motors is advertising its all new Harrier XMS and XMAS with the “ReclaimYourLife tagline. Interested buyers can book Tata Safari XMAS, XMS variant through the official website.
Tata Motors is advertising its all new Harrier XMS and XMAS with the “ReclaimYourLife tagline. Interested buyers can book Tata Safari XMAS, XMS variant through the official website.
Tata Harrier XMS, XMAS: Powertrain
Under the skin, there are no updates to the new Harrier variants. They are powered by the same 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel engine which churns out 170hp and 350Nm of torque power. While the XMS variant gets a six-speed manual gearbox, the XMAS variant gets a six-speed automatic gearbox.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Tata Harrier XMS, XMAS: Powertrain
Under the skin, there are no updates to the new Harrier variants. They are powered by the same 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel engine which churns out 170hp and 350Nm of torque power. While the XMS variant gets a six-speed manual gearbox, the XMAS variant gets a six-speed automatic gearbox.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"The new Safari builds on the legacy of prestige and outstanding performance; by combining Tata Motors’ Impact 2.0 design language with the proven capability of OMEGARC, an architecture derived from the renowned D8 platform from Land Rover, which in itself is the gold standard of SUVs worldwide," said the official website.
"The new Safari builds on the legacy of prestige and outstanding performance; by combining Tata Motors’ Impact 2.0 design language with the proven capability of OMEGARC, an architecture derived from the renowned D8 platform from Land Rover, which in itself is the gold standard of SUVs worldwide," said the official website.
Tata Harrier XMS, XMAS: Features
The all new Harrier gets a panoramic sunroof as standard, which was earlier only available with the XT+, XTA+, XZ, XZA+, XZS and XZAS variants. Additionally, the XMS and XMAS models get automatic headlamps, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, an eight-speaker system, rain-sensing wipers, touch-screen infotainment, electrically foldable outside rearview mirror and a reverse parking camera.
Tata Harrier XMS, XMAS: Features
The all new Harrier gets a panoramic sunroof as standard, which was earlier only available with the XT+, XTA+, XZ, XZA+, XZS and XZAS variants. Additionally, the XMS and XMAS models get automatic headlamps, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, an eight-speaker system, rain-sensing wipers, touch-screen infotainment, electrically foldable outside rearview mirror and a reverse parking camera.
Meanwhile, in a separate development Tata Motors has announced that it will be expanding its electric vehicle lineup with the launch of the new Tiago EV. Tatas revealed the first glimpse of the Tata Tiago at the 2018 Auto Expo, but the car manufacturer did not launch it.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Meanwhile, in a separate development Tata Motors has announced that it will be expanding its electric vehicle lineup with the launch of the new Tiago EV. Tatas revealed the first glimpse of the Tata Tiago at the 2018 Auto Expo, but the car manufacturer did not launch it.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The Tiago EV would be the company's third product in the electric space after Nexon and Tigor, the Mumbai-based auto major announced on World EV Day.
The Tiago EV would be the company's third product in the electric space after Nexon and Tigor, the Mumbai-based auto major announced on World EV Day.
“Today is a momentous occasion for us, as we announce the expansion of our EV portfolio further with a new mainstream intervention from the stable of Tata Motors, the Tiago EV," Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Managing Director Shailesh Chandra said last week.
“Today is a momentous occasion for us, as we announce the expansion of our EV portfolio further with a new mainstream intervention from the stable of Tata Motors, the Tiago EV," Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Managing Director Shailesh Chandra said last week.